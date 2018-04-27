English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assam Police Recruitment 2018 Begins Next Week: 5494 Constable Posts, Know More Here
Assam Police aims to recruit young and strong candidates under this recruitment drive, for which the application process is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, 2nd May 2018, next week and the application window will close on 2nd June 2018.
Assam Police Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 5494 vacancies for the post of Constable has been released by the Assam Police, Guwahati on its official website - assampolice.gov.in. Assam Police aims to recruit young and strong candidates under this recruitment drive, for which the application process is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, 2nd May 2018, next week and the application window will close on 2nd June 2018.
Assam Police Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy details:
Unarmed Branch of District Executive Force (DEF) – 1851
Armed Branch – 3643
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.14,000 to Rs.49,000 with an additional grade pay of Rs.5,600 per month and will be placed in Pay Band-II.
Eligibility Criteria:
Academic Qualification:
Unarmed Branch:
The applicants must be HSC or Class 12th Passed from a recognized Education Board or Council.
Armed Branch:
The applicants must be SSLC or Class 10th Passed from a recognized Education Board or Council.
Age-Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on 1st January 2018. Age-relaxation rules apply as per State’s norms as given in the official advertisement.
Application Fee:
There is no application fee for this recruitment drive.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Physical Standard Test/Physical Efficiency Test, Written Test, and Extra-Curricular Activities and Special Skills. Candidates must refer to the official advertisement to know the PST/PET details.
http://assampolice.gov.in/pdf/recruitment/26042018/advertisement-constable.pdf
How to apply for Assam Police Recruitment 2018 for Constables?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://assampolice.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘RECRUITMENT OF 5494 CONSTABLE (UN-ARMED BRANCH / ARMED BRANCH) IN ASSAM POLICE, 2018’
Step 3 – Click on Advertisement to download the advertisement or click on ‘Online Application’ to apply online
Step 4 – It will take you to the Official online application portal for recruitment under Assam Police - http://slprbassam.in/
Step 5 – Click on the relevant post, fill the application form and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
