Assam Police Recruitment 2018 Begins Today at assampolice.gov.in: 5,494 Constable Posts, Apply Before June 2

Assam Police aims to recruit 1,851 candidates for the Unarmed Branch of District Executive Force (DEF) and 3,643 candidates for the Armed Branch.

Updated:May 2, 2018, 4:54 PM IST
The application process to recruit Constables has begun on Wedbesday.
Assam Police Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 5494 Constables vacancies has begun on the official website of Assam Police, Guwahati - assampolice.gov.in.

Assam Police aims to recruit 1,851 candidates for the Unarmed Branch of District Executive Force (DEF) and 3,643 candidates for the Armed Branch.

The application process has begun on Wedbesday. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 2nd June 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://assampolice.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, 'RECRUITMENT OF 5494 CONSTABLE (UN-ARMED BRANCH / ARMED BRANCH) IN ASSAM POLICE, 2018'
Step 3 – Click on 'Online Application' given under the advertisement notice
Step 4 – It will take you to the Official online application portal for recruitment under Assam Police - http://slprbassam.in/
Step 5 – Click on 'Apply Online' given under 'CLICK HERE TO VIEW ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECRUITMENT OF CONSTABLE UN-ARMED BRANCH/ARMED BRANCH (UB/AB) IN ASSAM POLICE, 2018'
Step 6 – Enter your mobile number to begin the application process, then fill the application form
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link:
http://abubconstablerec.in/abubrect18

Application Fee:
There is no application fee for this recruitment drive.

Eligibility Criteria:
Academic Qualification:

Unarmed Branch:
The applicants must be HSC or Class 12th Passed from a recognized Education Board.

Armed Branch:
The applicants must be SSLC or Class 10th Passed from a recognized Education Board.

Age-Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on 1st January 2018. Age-relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in Pay Band-II and will be entitled to get a monthly pay of Rs 14,000 to Rs 49,000 along with additional Grade Pay of Rs 5,600 per month.

Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Physical Standard Test/Physical Efficiency Test, Written Test, and Extra-Curricular Activities and Special Skills. Candidates must refer to the official advertisement to know the standards for the PST/PET tests.

http://assampolice.gov.in/pdf/recruitment/26042018/advertisement-constable.pdf

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
