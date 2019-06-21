Assam Police Recruitment 2019: Know All About 2,000 Posts of Assam Ministerial Staff at slprbassam.in
The vacancies at Assam Police Recruitment 2019 are for these nine posts - UDA-cum -Accountant, Stenographer, Lower Division Assistant, Bench Assistant, Typist, Data Entry Operator, Copyist, Office Peon, Chowkidar
(Image: News18.com)
Assam Police Recruitment 2019| The Police Recruitment Board of Assam in its latest recruitment drive will select as many as 2,000 candidates for various posts of ministerial staff for foreigner’s tribunals. The vacancies are for these nine posts - UDA-cum -Accountant, Stenographer, Lower Division Assistant, Bench Assistant, Typist, Data Entry Operator, Copyist, Office Peon, Chowkidar.
Further, except the Data Entry Operator which has 400 job openings, each post has advertised 200 vacancies. The official circular of Assam Police Recruitment 2019 can be accessed here https://slprbassam.in/pdf/Advertisement%20For%20FOREIGNER%E2%80%99S%20TRIBUNALS.pdf. Here you can read and know all about the 2,000 Posts of Assam’ Ministerial Staff concerning eligibility, application form and datelines, salary and selection process.
Eligibility
For applying to UDA-cum -Accountant, Stenographer, Lower Division Assistant, Bench Assistant, Typist post, applicants should be have passed graduation. While to be eligible for Data Entry Operator, Copyist and Office Peon, Chowkidar, applicant should have cleared Intermediate examination and class eight pass out respectively. For Office Peon and Chowkidar post, class 12 pass outs are not eligible to apply. Further, the related skill for respective post has to be fulfilled.
Application Form
The application process is completely online and the form is free of cost. The application form can be filled from these two official website police.assam.gov.in or slprbassam.in. Here applicants can register and fill the form till June 30. The direct link for filling Assam Police Application Form is http://slprbassam.in/ftrect2019/. Apply by abiding all the required steps and uploading the needed documents.
Salary
The accountant, stenographer will draw per month Rs 35,000. While the salary that of Lower Division Assistant, Bench Assistant, and Typist is Rs 30,000. The data entry operator will take away Rs 10, 000. Whereas, the copyist, office peon and chowkidar will get paid Rs 9,000.
Selection Process
The final selection of candidates will be made on the basis of their performance in the written and practical/ physical fitness test/viva-voce test.
