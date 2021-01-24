Assam PSC Assistant Engineer Interview Admit Card Released; Here’s The Direct Link

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit cards for the Interview/Personality Test scheduled from January 28 to January 30 for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical).

The admit cards have been released on APSC official website. All the candidates who have qualified the screening test for the post of Assistant Engineer can download the interview admit card available on the official website - apsc.nic.in.

Direct Link To Download The Admit Card: http://onlinener.com/APSC/2021/JANUARY/PHE/

Here is the notification regarding the release of APSC AE Interview Admit Card 2021 and interview dates.

http://apsc.nic.in/notif_2021/Notif_AE_11Jan2021.pdf

Interview/Personality Test Schedule

The authorities will conduct the interviews for Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical branch as per the following schedule.

· Interview/Personality Test for Civil post will be held on January 28 and January 29, 2021.

· Interview for Assistant Engineer Post for Mechanical will be held on January 29.

· Interview for Electrical/Chemical trade will be conducted on January 30.

APSC AE Interview Admit Card 2021 For Assistant Engineer: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of APSC- apsc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Latest Updates’ column.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads "Download intimation letter for the interview for the posts of Assistant Engineer(Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) under Public Health Engineering Dept”.

Step 4: A new window will open.

Step 5: Enter your Roll Number to view the admit card on the computer screen.

Step 6: Download the APSC AE Interview Admit Card 2021 and save a copy for future reference.

All the candidates who have been invited to appear for the interview round should note that they will also have to appear for the Document Verification round. Candidates must carry a hard copy of the call letter along with a set of original documents at the test centre.

All such candidates who have qualified the screening test for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) under Public Health Engineering Department must check the Document Verification/Interview details available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).