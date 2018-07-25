Assam PSC Recruitment 2018: 34 Posts, Apply Before 24th August 2018

Assam PSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 34 vacancies for the post of Finance and Accounts Officer or Treasury Officer Class 1, Grade 3 has begun on the official website of the Assam Public Service Commission, Assam- apsc.nic.in. APSC will hold a competitive examination and the selected candidates will be required to undergo a 6 months training in the Central Training Institute, Guwahati, Assam.Successful candidates will be placed in cadre of Assam Finance Service through direct recruitment. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 24th August 2018 by following the instructions mentioned below:How to apply for APSC Recruitment 2018 Finance & Accounts Officer Posts?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://apsc.nic.inStep 2 – Click on ‘Application Form DR’ under ‘Application Forms’ on the left side of home pageStep 3 – a PDF file will displayStep 4 – Download the application form and take a printout of the formStep 5 – Fill the form with required informationStep 6 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form, application fee receipt along with other required documents at the below mentioned documents:The Secretary, APSC, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-22.Direct Link - http://apsc.nic.in/Consolidated_DR_Form_10_May_2018.pdfUnreserved Category – Rs.250SC/ ST/ OBC/ MOBC Category – Rs.150The applicants must possess a degree in Arts or Science or Commerce from a University recognized by the State Government.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:Official Advertisement:http://apsc.nic.in/ADVT_12_2018_FAO_DIRECT_23Jul_2018.pdfApplicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 28 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.30,000 – Rs.1,10,000 with Grade Pay of Rs.12,700.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Competitive Examination. The examination will consist of subjects viz Precis and Drafting, General English and General Knowledge, Financial Rules and Accounts and Viva-Voce.