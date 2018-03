Assam PSC Recruitment 2018 for Forest Rangers Closing on 4th April; 50 Posts, Apply Now!

Assam PSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 50 vacancies for the posts of Forest Rangers will close on 4th April 2018 next week on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below to apply on or before the last date:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.apsc.nic.in Step 2 – Click on ‘ Application Form for Other Examinations ’ to download the requisite Application FormStep 3 – Fill in the application form and post the same with required documents to the ‘Deputy Secretary, Assam Public Service Commission Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-22’ so as it reaches on or before 4th April 2018The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Science or Engineering from any recognized University or Institution with at least in one of the following subjects viz Agriculture, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Applications/ Computer Science, Engineering (Agriculture/ Chemical/ Civil/ Computer/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Mechanical), Environmental Science, Forestry, Geology, Horticulture, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Veterinary Science and Zoology.For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility from the url given below:The age of the applicant must fall between 21 years to 43 years as on 1st January 2018. For SC/ ST candidates the upper age limit will be relaxed up to 5 years as per the rules.Unreserved Category Candidates - Rs 250SC/ ST/ OBC/ MOBC Category Candidates - Rs 150The selected candidates will be placed in the pay bracket of Rs.22,000 to Rs.87,000 plus Grade pay of Rs. 10,300 as per the Rules of Assam Forest Manual.Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and interview. Male or Female candidates must pass a walking test covering a distance of 25 km/ 16 km within 4 hours on foot and a medical examination by the Medical Board will be done.