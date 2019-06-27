Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Assam Public Service Commission Releases APSC 2019 Admit Card at apsc.nic.in.

The APSC has on Thursday released the admit card for entrance examination APSC 2019 recruitment of Civil Engineers.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 27, 2019, 7:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Assam Public Service Commission Releases APSC 2019 Admit Card at apsc.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...

APSC 2019 Admit Card Released| The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has on Thursday (June 27) released the admit card for entrance examination APSC 2019 recruitment of Civil Engineers. The APSC 2019 Admit Card, APSC 2019 Engineer Admit Card was published by the Assam Public Service Commission on its official website.

A direct ULR has been hosted by the Assam Public Service Commission to ease the APSC 2019 Admit Card downloading process.

Candidates have to enter the correct roll number in order to download the APSC 2019 Admit Card, APSC 2019 Engineer Admit Card.

The written entrance examination of APSC 2019 Assistant Engineer is scheduled for June 30 (Sunday). The selection on 65 posts for Assistant Civil Engineer will be done through written examination and personal interview round. The selected candidates will work as Assistant Civil Engineers at Assam’s Water Resource Department.

Know the Steps to Download APSC 2019 Admit Card

As the APSC 2019 Admit Card is live now, here are the steps to be followed:

Step 1 - Visit the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) official website or click on the direct link given above to download APSC 2019 Admit Card, APSC 2019 Engineer Admit Card.

Step 2- On homepage, at right hand side, click on download 2019 APSC Admit Card link

Step 3- On new window enter your roll number and hit submit button

Step 4- The APSC 2019 Admit Card, APSC 2019 Engineer Admit Card will be displayed

Step 5- Save the PDF and take a printout

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram