Assam Public Service Commission Releases APSC 2019 Admit Card at apsc.nic.in.
The APSC has on Thursday released the admit card for entrance examination APSC 2019 recruitment of Civil Engineers.
(Image: News18.com)
APSC 2019 Admit Card Released| The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has on Thursday (June 27) released the admit card for entrance examination APSC 2019 recruitment of Civil Engineers. The APSC 2019 Admit Card, APSC 2019 Engineer Admit Card was published by the Assam Public Service Commission on its official website.
A direct ULR has been hosted by the Assam Public Service Commission to ease the APSC 2019 Admit Card downloading process.
Candidates have to enter the correct roll number in order to download the APSC 2019 Admit Card, APSC 2019 Engineer Admit Card.
The written entrance examination of APSC 2019 Assistant Engineer is scheduled for June 30 (Sunday). The selection on 65 posts for Assistant Civil Engineer will be done through written examination and personal interview round. The selected candidates will work as Assistant Civil Engineers at Assam’s Water Resource Department.
Know the Steps to Download APSC 2019 Admit Card
As the APSC 2019 Admit Card is live now, here are the steps to be followed:
Step 1 - Visit the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) official website or click on the direct link given above to download APSC 2019 Admit Card, APSC 2019 Engineer Admit Card.
Step 2- On homepage, at right hand side, click on download 2019 APSC Admit Card link
Step 3- On new window enter your roll number and hit submit button
Step 4- The APSC 2019 Admit Card, APSC 2019 Engineer Admit Card will be displayed
Step 5- Save the PDF and take a printout
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City's Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
