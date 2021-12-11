Assam Records 141 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Guwahati, Dec 10: Assam reported 141 new COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Friday, pushing the tally to 6,18,328, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission here. The number of fresh infections detected during the day decreased to 141 as against the previous day’s 146 with the positivity rate decreasing to 0.45 percent from 0.48 per cent on Thursday Kamrup (Metro) reported 64 new cases followed by 11 in Kamrup (Rural),10 in Cachar, and eight in Dibrugarh.

The number of active cases currently in the state is 1,135 as against 1,196 on Thursday. The death toll due to the virus increased to 6,129 with the fresh fatality reported from Barpeta. The current death rate in the state is 0.99 per cent while 1347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other causes, according to the bulletin.

The new cases were detected out of 31.316 tests, increasing from 30,393 tests conducted the previous day, while the cumulative tests in the state have so far reached 2,60,40,410. The number of recoveries during the day was 201, higher than the previous day’s 142.

So far, 6,09,717 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the state and the current recovery rate is 98.61 per cent, the bulletin said. The cumulative beneficiaries administered COVID-19 vaccines in the state so far increased to 3,49,93,210 with 2,15,79,704 receiving the first dose.

