Assam Reports 10 More COVID Deaths, 542 New Cases

Guwahati, Sep 4: Assam on Saturday reported 542 new COVID-19 cases, 22 less than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 5,91,659, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission here said. Ten more fatalities due to the infection raised the death toll to 5,693, it said. The number of active cases declined to 5,056 as against 5,158 recorded on the previous day.

Golaghat district reported two fresh fatalities, while one each was recorded in Barpeta, Cachar, Hojai, Kamrup Metro, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Nagaon and Sonitpur. At least 1,347 COVID-19 patients in the state have died due to some other reasons.

Of the 542 fresh cases, 107 were reported from Kamrup Metro, 48 from Barpeta, 30 from Golaghat and 27 from Sonitpur. The new cases were detected from 79,462 samples tests conducted during the day with the daily positivity rate rising marginally to 0.68 per cent from 0.61 per cent.

The northeastern state has so far conducted over 2.20 crore sample tests for COVID-19, it said. A total of 634 patients were discharged during the day as against 828 on Friday, with the total number of those cured of the disease rising to 5,79,563, the bulletin said. The current recovery rate is 97.96 per cent. Over 1.84 crore people have been inoculated with 33.21 lakh of them having received both doses of the vaccines, it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here