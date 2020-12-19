Assam Reports 102 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Death

Guwahati, Dec 18: At least 102 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Friday, raising the tally in the state to 2,15,250, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The death toll increased to 1,011 after a 78-year-old woman succumbed to the disease in Cachar district, he said.

“Sad to share the demise of one #COVID patient today…Condolences and prayers,” Sarma said on Twitter. The fatality rate currently stands at 0.47 per cent.

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 35. The new cases were detected out of 22,762 tests with a positivity rate of 0.45 per cent.

A total of 57,18,817 sample tests have been conducted in the state so far. Eighty-five people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,10,697. Three patients have migrated to other states.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 97.88 per cent. Assam now has 3,539 active cases, accounting for 1.64 per cent of the total cases.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor