Assam Reports 3 More COVID Deaths, 76 Fresh Cases

Guwahati, Dec 30: Assam’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 1,043 with three more persons succumbing to the disease on Wednesday, while 76 new positive cases took the tally to 2,16,139, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He said that 115 patients recovered from coronavirus infection and were discharged from hospitals of the state, taking the total number of cured people to 2,11,835.

Assam currently has 3,258 active cases while three patients have migrated out of the state. “Sad to share the demise of two #COVID patients today……Condolences and Prayers”, the minister tweeted.

The three persons who died were all senior citizens and hailed from Cachar, Kamrup Metropolitan and Nalbari districts. Sarma said that the new cases were detected out of 25,498 tests conducted during the day with a positivity rate of 0.30 per cent.

The total number of tests conducted in the state so far is 59,33,893.

