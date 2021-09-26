Assam Reports 375 New COVID Cases, 4 More Fatalities

Guwahati, Sep 25: Assam on Saturday reported 375 new COVID-19 cases, 31 less than the previous day, with the caseload increasing to 6,00,423, a National Health Mission bulletin said. The death toll rose to 5,838 after four more people succumbed to the infection during the day, it said. One fatality each was reported from Barpeta, Hojai, Morigaon and Nagaon. The northeastern state had on Friday recorded seven COVID deaths. At least 1,347 more coronavirus-positive patients have so far died due to other ailments, and the government’s Death Audit Board has not included them in the list of COVID fatalities.

Of the new cases, 133 were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, 40 from Jorhat, 28 from Barpeta and 22 from Kamrup (Rural). The positivity rate was 0.71 per cent, with 52,693 tests conducted during the day.

Over 2.33 crore sample tests have been carried out in the state for COVID-19, the bulletin said. Currently, Assam has 3,314 active cases. At least 366 more people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,89,924, At present, the recovery rate among coronavirus patients stands at 98.25 per cent.

The NHM bulletin said more than 2.33 crore doses of vaccines have been administered. .

