Assam Reports 396 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

Guwahati, Oct 11: Assam on Sunday reported its lowest COVID-19 figures in four months — 396 fresh cases and five deaths — Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The state’s coronavirus tally rose to 1,93,783 and the death toll mounted to 816 with Sunday’s numbers.

Samples tested for COVID-19, were, however, also low at 11,376 compared to an average of over 30,000 tests conducted daily. The deaths were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, Jorhat, Dima Hasao and Goalpara districts.

“Any loss is painful… My condolences to all the families. We stand by you in this hour of grief,” Sarma said in a tweet. The fresh cases include 112 from Kamrup Metropolitan, which has registered the highest number of 48,000 cases so far, he said.

The positivity rate is 3.48 per cent and “we have been able to maintain the low positivity rate continuously”, the minister said. The state has thus far tested 38,41,947 samples and the total tests per million is 1,11,701.

Assam now has 29,612 active cases, while 1,63,552 people have been discharged from hospitals, translating to a recovery rate of 84.47 per cent. Meanwhile, 1,510 recovered patients have donated plasma in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor