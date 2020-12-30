Assam Reports 66 New COVID-19 Cases, Two More Deaths

Guwahati, Dec 29: Assam’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,16,063 as 66 more people tested positive for the disease on Tuesday, while two fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,040, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Two women, aged above 60, succumbed to the disease, the minister said, adding that the fatalities were reported from Sivasagar and Dhubri districts.

“Sad to share the demise of two #COVID patients today…Condolences and Prayers,” he said on Twitter. The current fatality rate in the state is at 0.48 per cent.

The new cases were detected out of 23,238 tests conducted during the day with a positivity rate of 0.28 per cent, he said. The fresh cases include 29 from Kamrup Metropolitan district.

Eighty-seven people were cured of the disease and discharged from various hospitals during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,11,720. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is at 97.99 per cent.

Assam now has 3,300 active cases, accounting for 1.52 per cent of the total caseload, and three patients have migrated to other states. The state has so far conducted 59,33,893 sample tests for COVID-19 .

