Assam Reports 756 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 Fresh Fatalities

Guwahati, Oct 4: Assam’s COVID-19 tally rose to 1,86,200 on Sunday as 756 more people tested positive for the infection, while 14 fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 749, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Three fresh fatalities were reported in Jorhat district, two each in Kamrup Metropolitan and Golaghat and one each in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Darrang, Dhubri, Majuli, Nagaon and Dibrugarh, he said, adding the death rate stands at 0.40 per cent.

Assam reported less than 1,000 new coronavirus cases on a single day after more than two months since July 22 when 972 infections were detected. Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati falls, reported 211 new cases.

A total of 1,351 more people were cured of the disease. Assam now has 33,324 active coronavirus cases, while 1,52,124 people have been cured of the disease and three patients have migrated to other states so far, Sarma said, adding the recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 81.3 per cent.

A total of 36,38,290 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 13,123 in the last 24 hours. As many as 4,731 Assam Police personnel have tested positive for the infection so far, of whom 23 have succumbed to the disease, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh said.

The recovery rate among the infected personnel is as high as 96 per cent. A total of 4,555 personnel have recovered, of whom 4,141 have rejoined their duties so far, he said. Meanwhile, 1,377 recovered people have donated plasma so far at five hospitals in the state, with the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital receiving 830 donors.

