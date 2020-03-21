Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Assam Reports First Coronavirus Case, Four-year-old Girl in Jorhat Tests Positive

The girl's family hails from Pulibor area in Jorhat district and they had recently travelled from Bihar in a train to Mariani in the district.

PTI

Updated:March 21, 2020, 11:03 PM IST


Guwahati: Assam reported its first case of novel coronavirus with the initial test of a four-and-a-half-year-old-girl in Jorhat district turning out to be positive, the Deputy Commissioner said.

Deputy Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati said results of the test done in Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) laboratory came positive this evening.

"We have sent the samples to ICMR-RMRC laboratory at Lahowal in Dibrugarh district for a recheck. The result is expected tomorrow afternoon," she added.

Korati informed that the girl's family hails from Pulibor area in the district and they had recently travelled from Bihar in a train to Mariani in Jorhat.

"The girl, her sister and her mother came to Jorhat on March 19. Health workers visited the family on March 20 and brought them to JMCH as the girl exhibited symptoms. A sample was taken for testing and today evening, the result came," she said.



