Assam Researchers Create Made-In-India Hydrolysis Probe RT-PCR to Detect Omicron Variant in Two Hours

A research facility of the Indian Council of Medical Research in Dibrugarh, Assam, has created a hydrolysis probe real-time RT-PCR assay that detects the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus in two hours. A doctor from the state and his team have created the made-in-India probe, which saves time and is ideal for airports.

While the interior validation is complete and results are 100 per cent accurate, the external validation is being conducted at National Institute of Biologicals, Pune, following which the results will soon be made public. The ICMR-RMRC (regional medical research centre) in Dibrugarh has designed and developed the hydrolysis probe based on real-time RT-PCR assay for detection of the new variant in two hours.

Project head Dr Biswa Borkotoky said, “This kit is totally made in India and is specific to Omicron. We have done the internal test on synthetic gene sequencing, and it is 100% accurate. We have done over 200 tests. This is important because, as of now, a minimum of 36 hours is required for targeted sequencing and four to five days for whole genome sequencing to detect the variant. The kit is tested against specific synthetic gene fragments of Omicron variant 2 within two different highly specific unique regions of the spike protein."

Dr Borkotoky, scientist-E and nodal officer of the regional team, took 10 days to come up with the kit that will now be manufactured on RMRC Dibrugarh’s design by a 100 per cent ‘make in India’, Kolkata-based biotech company GCC Biotech via PPP mode within three to four days.

With 33 Omicron cases in the country, so far, India is keeping its scheduled international passenger flights suspended till January 31, as per Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The Union government on December 9 asked states and union territories to ensure adequate buffer stock of eight critical drugs used for clinical treatment of Covid-19 and advised them to review readiness of hospitals to deal with any possible surge.

“One passenger from London tested positive at Guwahati. She, meanwhile, has tested negative but her sample has been sent to Kolkata for Omicron test," said Dr Abhijeet Sharma, superintendent, Guwahati Medical College Hospital. Assam, meanwhile, has directed all international flyers for seven days of mandatory quarantine despite testing negative at the airport.

