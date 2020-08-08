INDIA

1-MIN READ

Assam: Rhino Shot Dead by Poachers in Kaziranga National Park, Horn Removed

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

The carcass was spotted by the patrolling staff in Meteka beel area under Gabrai Anti-poaching Camp on Friday. Six rounds of empty cartridges were also recovered from the area.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 8, 2020, 7:53 PM IST
The bullet-riddled cacass of an adult female rhino with its horn removed by poachers was found inside the Kaziranga National Park, a forest official said on Saturday.

The carcass was spotted by the patrolling staff in Meteka beel area under Gabrai Anti-poaching Camp on Friday, he said.

Six rounds of empty cartridges were also recovered from the area, the official said.

The patrolling staff traced footprints of the poachers and found the carcass. he said.

One person has been detained in this connection by the Biswanath Wildlife Division and further investigation is underway, the official added.

