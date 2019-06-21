Take the pledge to vote

Assam Rifles Apprehends Top NSCN-K Leader Responsible for Ambush Attack Which Killed 2 Soldiers

The Assam Rifles informed that self-styled Major General Yanghang is responsible for the ambush of 40th Assam Rifles soldiers in May which killed two jawans.

Biju Kumar Deka | News18

Updated:June 21, 2019, 11:32 PM IST
Assam Rifles Apprehends Top NSCN-K Leader Responsible for Ambush Attack Which Killed 2 Soldiers
Yanghang alias Mopa was apprehended from Aboi-Mon road in Nagaland.
Guwahati: The Assam Rifles on Friday apprehended a self-styled Major General of Naga terrorist outfit National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) (NSCN (K)), responsible for the ambush of 40th Assam Rifles soldiers in May.

Yanghang alias Mopa was apprehended from Aboi-Mon road in Nagaland. The Assam Rifles have also apprehended four others of NSCSN (K) of Yung Aung faction.

The Assam Rifles informed that Yanghang is responsible for the ambush of 40th Assam Rifles soldiers in May which killed two jawans.

The incident took place on May 25 when two Assam Rifles personnel lost their lives and four others injured. A group of NSCN(K) ambushed on AR convoy in Mon area along the Indo-Myanmar border in Nagaland, it said.

Lt Colonel Vincent Patton, PRO of Inspector General of Assam Rifles, said that suspected insurgents of the NSCN(K) triggered an IED explosion at around 1.30 PM when a column of Assam Rifles jawans were travelling in two vehicles. Following this incident, an exchange of fire occurred between the paramilitary personnel and the ultras in which the two soldiers were killed.

The four other personnel who were injured in the gunfight were evacuated to the Army Hospital in Jorhat in Assam, Patton said.

