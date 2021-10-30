Assam Rifles Chief Holds Meeting with Commanders, Asks Them to Be Ever Vigilant: Official

Assam Rifles (AR) Director General Lt Gen PC Nair has urged all commanders of the force to be ever vigilant in their area of operations, given the “volatile environment" along the country’s borders, an official said here on Saturday. The paramilitary force guards India’s border with Myanmar, where a military coup has led to civil unrest, with many people fleeing the neighbouring country and entering the northeast.

Chairing a conference here on Friday, Lt Gen Nair asked his officers to ensure peace under all circumstances, the AR spokesperson said in a statement. Assam Rifles has always identified itself with the populace of North East and worked for their security and well being, Nair said.

The director general complimented the formation and unit commanders for the work they undertake, while also exhorting them to be “ever vigilant in view of the volatile and dynamic environment", the statement said. “The emphasis of the conference was on drawing lessons from past experience in various fields and improving upon these aspects for better efficiency of the force," the statement added.

