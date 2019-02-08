LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Assam Rifles Jawans Among 4 Injured in Twin Blasts at Imphal

The blasts occurred around 6.20pm in a crowded place near the Imphal Polo ground. Authorities believe that militants are to blame for the dual explosion.

PTI

Updated:February 8, 2019, 10:35 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Assam Rifles Jawans Among 4 Injured in Twin Blasts at Imphal
Representative Image (Reuters)
Loading...
Imphal: At least four persons, including three personnel of Assam Rifles, have sustained injuries when two powerful bombs exploded in a span of few minutes at a crowded place in the centre of capital town, a senior police officer said.

The dual explosion is believed to be the handiwork of a proscribed militant, he said.

"The blasts occurred around 6.20pm near Imphal Polo ground, triggering panic in the area. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and are stated to be in stable condition," the officer said.

Security forces have heightened frisking and verification process following the attack, he added.

A statement issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) in the state said that Chief Minister N Biren Singh has met the injured persons in the
hospital and sought immediate action against the culprits.

Condemning the incident, the CM asked the police to work in coordination with the paramilitary force to check such attacks in future, it added.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram