Assam Rifles Seal Porous India-Myanmar Border in Manipur's Moreh Over Law and Order Issues
The porous border spread over 10 km between Moreh town in Manipur's Tengnoupal district and Myanmar was sealed by the Assam Rifles on Tuesday, the police said.
Image for representative purposes. (Image: Reuters)
Imphal: The Assam Rifles (AR) has sealed the porous India-Myanmar border at Moreh town in Manipur for maintaining law and order, police said.
The porous border spread over 10 km between Moreh town in Manipur's Tengnoupal district and Myanmar was sealed by the Assam Rifles on Tuesday, the police said.
There was a bomb explosion at Moreh town near the office of the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB) on Monday and another bomb exploded near Moreh police station on Saturday night, the police said. No casualties were, however, reported.
Assam Rifles, the oldest paramilitary force, is responsible for guarding the India-Myanmar border besides assisting the law and order of the state.
Superintendent of Police of Tengnoupal district, Th Vikramjit Singh, said that two border gates -- gate number one and gate number two -- were, however, open.
Manipur shares over 100-km-long porous international border with the neighbouring country.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 9 Written Updates: In an Ugly Spat, Rashami, Sidharth Hurl Taunts at Each Other
- Harbhajan Mocks Veena Malik's English in Twitter War Over Imran Khan's Speech
- Instagram Dark Mode Rolls-Out For iOS 13, Here's How to Enable It
- India's First Private Train Serves Water in Biodegradable Bottles
- Sania Mirza Confirms Her Sister Anam is Marrying Mohammad Azharuddin's Son