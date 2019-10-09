Assam Rifles Seal Porous India-Myanmar Border in Manipur's Moreh Over Law and Order Issues

Imphal: The Assam Rifles (AR) has sealed the porous India-Myanmar border at Moreh town in Manipur for maintaining law and order, police said.

The porous border spread over 10 km between Moreh town in Manipur's Tengnoupal district and Myanmar was sealed by the Assam Rifles on Tuesday, the police said.

There was a bomb explosion at Moreh town near the office of the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB) on Monday and another bomb exploded near Moreh police station on Saturday night, the police said. No casualties were, however, reported.

Assam Rifles, the oldest paramilitary force, is responsible for guarding the India-Myanmar border besides assisting the law and order of the state.

Superintendent of Police of Tengnoupal district, Th Vikramjit Singh, said that two border gates -- gate number one and gate number two -- were, however, open.

Manipur shares over 100-km-long porous international border with the neighbouring country.

