INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Assam Rifles Uncover Illegal Liquor Bottling Plant In Nagaland

Assam Rifles Uncover Illegal Liquor Bottling Plant In Nagaland

The Assam Rifles on Wednesday uncovered an illegal liquor bottling plant at Dimapur and seized several contraband items, a senior official said. "As part of the ongoing crackdown to prevent illegal activities in Nagaland, security forces seized illegal contraband items in general area 7th Mile Model village, Dimapur," PRO and Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North), Col Sanjiv Sethi said.

Kohima, Sep 2: The Assam Rifles on Wednesday uncovered an illegal liquor bottling plant at Dimapur and seized several contraband items, a senior official said. “As part of the ongoing crackdown to prevent illegal activities in Nagaland, security forces seized illegal contraband items in general area 7th Mile Model village, Dimapur,” PRO and Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North), Col Sanjiv Sethi said.

One person named Electo Sumi (36) has been apprehended in this connection, he said. Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 3, 2020, 1:21 AM IST
Next Story
Loading