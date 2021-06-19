Assam Rocked by 4.2-magnitude Quake, Fifth Tremor to Hit Region in 24 Hours

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck Assam in the early hours of Saturday, the fifth such tremor to hit the northeastern region during the past 24 hours, officials said. A National Center for Seismology report said the latest quake was recorded at 1.07 am, with its epicentre near Tezpur, the headquarter of Sonitpur district, at a depth of 30 kms.

There was no immediate report of injury or damage to the property. The state was rocked by two more quakes, including a 4.1-magnitude one early on Friday, which also had its epicentre in Sonitpur district.

Besides Assam, an earthquake of magnitude 3 with epicentre in the Chandel district of Manipur was recorded on Friday and another 2.6-magnitude tremor with epicentre in the West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. No loss of life or property has been reported in any of the temblors.

The northeastern region sits over a high seismic zone, making it prone to earthquakes. A strong 6.4-magnitude quake had shaken Assam on April 28.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here