Assam Sahitya Sabha Says It will Move SC against Citizenship Act
The Sabha also demanded that the government must immediately bring Assam under the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime and also ensure the protection of Assamese and all other indigenous people in the state.
Representative image.
Guwahati: Assam Sahitya Sabha, the premier literary organisation of the state, said on Sunday that they move the Supreme Court for revocation of the amended Citizenship Act.
The Sabha also demands the release of all arrested, including KMSS chief Akhil Gogoi, who were exercising their constitutional right of protesting, its president Parmananda Rajbongshi told PTI.
"We have always opposed the Bill and now that it has become an Act, we have discussed the matter with lawyers and decided to file a petition in the Supreme Court by December 17," he said.
The Sabha also demanded that the government must immediately bring Assam under the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime and also ensure the protection of Assamese and all other indigenous people in the state.
"Our opposition to the Bill before it became an Act has been made clear since the beginning and we can never accept as it threatens the language and culture of the indigenous population," Rajbongshi said.
The Sabha will hold a protest meeting and a rally in Guwahati on December 18, demanding the citizenship law's revocation.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Man Orders iPhone 11 Pro Worth Rs 93,000 from Flipkart, Receives Fake Phone Instead
- WWE TLC 2019: Date, Time, Match Card and Everything You Need to Know
- Trump Makes Twitter Record by Tweeting 123 Times in Couple of Hours Amid Impeachment Charges
- Not Jewellery or Recipe, this Michigan Family’s Heirloom is a 141-year-old Fruitcake
- Football in Snow: Watch Real Kashmir FC Players Practice for I-League in Srinagar