Assam School Sealed For 7 Days, Premise Declared Containment Zone

Guwahati, Feb 21: The Don Bosco School, Guwahati has been sealed for seven days from Sunday, after a teacher and another one’s family member tested positive for COVID-19, an official order said. Kamrup Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu declared the entire school premises as “containment zone” till February 27 to prevent further spread of coronavirus among the teaching staff and students.

Both the teachers continued to take classes without intimation to the authorities, sources said. “Any unauthorised entry and exit into the notified containment zone are barred for the next seven days. Any movement of any unauthorised individual and vehicle within the notified area is also prohibited with immediate effect,” the order said.

All the teachers of the school have been directed to be present on Monday for COVID-19 testing to be carried out by the Health Department, it said. Meanwhile, the Assam government issued another order to withdraw mandatory COVID-19 testing at airports and railway stations from March 1, owing to a decline in daily positive cases.

However, the Health and Family Welfare Department will continue to maintain COVID-19 testing facilities at designated hospitals and any person experiencing symptoms of the disease can get tested at these centres, the order said. “The above measures will be reviewed in case there is any increase in COVID-19 cases or positivity rates,” it added.

