Assam SEBA HSLC Compartment Result 2018 out at sebaonline.org, Check Now
The Mark Sheets and Pass Certificates for HSLC Compartment Exam 2018 are available with the respective Head of the Institutions.
Assam SEBA HSLC Compartment Result 2018 has been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam on its official website – sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.
The Mark Sheets and Pass Certificates for HSLC Compartment Exam 2018 are available with the respective Head of the Institutions and will be opened after 1 pm today.
The Board had organized compartmental exams for Class 10th students from 21st July to 25th July, last month, and candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check Assam SEBA HSLC Compartment Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://sebaonline.org/
Step 2 – Click on HSLC/AHM (Compartmental) RESULTS, 2018
Step 3 – Enter your New Roll, No., Captcha and click on Get Result
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://result.seba.co.in/
