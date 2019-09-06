Assam Sees a Decline in Number of Japanese Encephalitis Cases

After having claimed 142 lives in Assam, cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) are finally on the decline, a TOI report said. According to the latest figures available with the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, no new cases of JE deaths or positive cases have been reported in the last two days, the report further stated.

However, officials have said that the possibility of new cases persist till September. In addition, the decline in the number of deaths this year from the deadly viral disease in the first half of August has shown that the efforts and sincerity of the health officials have yielded a positive result.

Central teams visited Assam during June 30 – July 1 and July 8 – July 10 to review situation and provide technical assistance to the state for JE.

Speaking to TOI, an NHM official said that June-July is the peak season for JE outbreak and they were expecting the JE cases to go down from August. However, the administrative system took immediate measures after the JE menace created alarm in the state during the monsoon.

Around 25 to 35 fresh cases of JE were reported on a daily basis during the peak period in mid-July. This week, a total of 13 JE positive cases were reported by the National Health Mission (NHM) from different parts of the state.

The week also saw two deaths due to JE - the highest number of deaths in a day in that period of time, reported TOI. A total of four JE death cases have been confirmed by NHM, from Sunday to Friday.

Notably, from January, a total of 606 JE positive cases have been reported from various parts of Assam, while the death toll due to the viral disease has touched 142.

According to health experts, mosquito-borne diseases are usually prevalent in Assam mainly due to humid weather conditions paired with dense vegetation.

The report highlighted that the current year has seen JE spreading out from the upper Assam region to affect the entire state, with pig-rearing gaining popularity as a means of earning livelihood among people.

The pigs and wild birds are the main carriers of the JE virus mainly during the monsoon season, when stagnant water creates conducive atmosphere for the breeding of Culex tritaeniorhynchus mosquito. These mosquitoes are the primary vector for the Japanese Encephalitis virus.

