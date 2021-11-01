Assam: Shopkeeper Verbally Abuses, Manhandles 22-yr-old Muslim Woman for Wearing Jeans And Not Burqa

A shopkeeper in Assam allegedly hurled verbal abuses at a 22-year-old woman and also manhandled her for wearing jeans instead of a burqa. The man allegedly told her that she should be wearing “decent" clothes as she was a Muslim. Police have detained the man and his son, who allegedly beat up the woman’s father for questioning the shop owner for abusing his daughter.

The incident took place on October 25, when the woman went to buy headphones in Assam’s Biswanath Charali. The accused, identified as Nurul Amin, runs an electronic accessories shop in Biswanath and kept a stock of items stored at his residence as well.

According to police, the woman went to buy a pair of headphones from him at his residence, where Amin verbally abused and manhandled her for wearing jeans and not a burqa. He told her that she should be wearing “decent" clothes as she a Muslim, police added.

Police said the woman went home in tears and related the incident to her father. Infuriated, her father questioned Amin about his conduct towards his daughter, police added.

Later, however, Amin’s son Rafikul beat up the woman’s father in public for questioning his father, police said.

Following this, the woman’s family lodged a complaint at Biswanath Charali police station. An FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint, under IPC sections pertaining to punishment for wrongful restraint, obscene acts and voluntarily causing hurt.

Police said the woman was a computer science graduate from Biswanath college. Other women have also complained of similar encounters with the accused, where he has harassed them for not wearing burqa, police added.

