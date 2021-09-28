Assam Siblings Lose Baby Teeth, Want PM Modi, CM Sarma to 'Take Action'

Two siblings from Assam have written separate letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and complained about the delayed growth of their adult teeth. They believed that it is a matter of “pressing need for authoritative action” and hence need “superior intervention”.

The two kids — 6-year-old Rawza and her 5-year-old brother Aryan — have written to the leaders that the growth of their adult teeth has been delayed. They said that this is causing them difficulty while biting their favourite foods.

They were compelled to write letters to the PM and Assam CM after some of their baby teeth dropped out in the recent few months due to which they are having trouble chewing their favourite food items. Their letters were shared on Facebook by the children’s uncle Mukhtar Ahmed. He also requested the leaders to do the “needful for their teeth as they can’t chew their favourite foods.”

The letter has also been signed by the siblings along with a small drawing of teeth.

The letter addressed to CM Himanta was written by Rawza and it read, “To dearest Himanta Mama (uncle), My five teeth are not coming. Dear Himanta Mama, please take the necessary action as my teeth are not coming and I’m facing difficulties while chewing my favourite food."

The other letter was written by Aryan and it was addressed to PM Modi. Aryan’s letter read, “To Dearest Modiji, My three teeth are not coming. Dear Modiji, please take the necessary action as my teeth are not coming and I’m facing difficulties while chewing my favourite food".

The letters written by the kids have also gone viral on social media, with netizens showering love on the little kids in the comment section of the viral post. A user commented: “How innocent children”, while another wrote. “How sweet”. The third person commented: “cute and innocent kids”.

