Assam Teachers Recruitment 2018: 5393 Posts of Primary School Teachers at dee.assam.gov.in, Apply from March 26

Assam Teachers Recruitment 2018 notification No.PMA.160/2018/15 to fill 5393 posts of Primary School Teachers for Lower Primary Schools has been released by the Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam on its official website - dee.assam.gov.in. The application process will begin from 26th March 2018 to 19th April 2018.Applicant must have passed "Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) or Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations 2002 or Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-Year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) or Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-Year Diploma in Education (Special Education)." and must have passed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).The applicant must be minimum 18 years and maximum 38 years as on 1st January 2018. Relaxation of upper age will be considered for SC/ST and provided as per the norms.The applicants need to deposit an application fee of Rs.200 in the form of Indian Postal Order in the name of Director of Elementary Education, Assam, Kahilipara, Guwahati – 19.https://dee.assam.gov.in/sites/default/files/swf_utility_folder/departments/dee_medhassu_in_oid_4/latest/Advertisement%20A%20for%20LP%20Schools%202018_0.pdfThe District Level Selection Committee will verify the online applications documents submitted by the applicant along with their original documents. Applicants will be selected for post of Assistant Teacher in the same medium school as per the Language-I selected in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for LPS.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.14,000 to Rs.49,000 along with grade pay as admissible.