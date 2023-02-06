A 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Assam, fearing the arrest of her family members under the state government’s crackdown against child marriages.

According to Hindustan Times, the girl was to marry an older man soon, but allegedly killed herself fearing the police crackdown. The incident took place in Assam’s Cachar district.

Local police officials have however dismissed the claims made by the family and argue that there could be several other reasons for the teenage girl’s decision to end her life.

Superintendent of police (SP), Cachar, Numal Mahatta told HT, prima facie it is a case of suicide, but the actual cause of death will be revealed once the postmortem report comes. “The girl must have had some issues with her family. Her death is not at all related to the crackdown on child marriage,” the SP said.

Local media reports suggest that the girl was keen on marrying the man she loved. Her family had agreed to the wedding before the Assam government’s crackdown against child marriages in the state.

The girl’s mother claimed that she saw a behavioral change in her daughter ever since she got the news about the crackdown. “My daughter said she would kill herself after hearing that cops were arresting the husbands of those in child marriage," her mother said.

Yet another similar incident was reported in Assam’s South Salmara-Mancachar district on Saturday. A 27-year-old woman allegedly killed herself, fearing the arrest of her parents as she was married off at the age of 16 in 2012.

The crackdown has faced criticism from the opposition, and demonstrations at various places by affected families.

Protests in parts of Assam entered the fourth day on Monday, amid a police statement that said 2,441 were arrested so far in the crackdown against child marriages in Assam.

Dhubri registered the highest number of FIRs against child marriages at 374 cases, followed by Hojai (255) and Morigaon (224), according to the police.

(With agency inputs)

