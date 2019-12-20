Assam TET 2019 Exam Postponed Due to anti-Citizenship Act Protests, Check Revised Date Here

The Secondary Education Department has revised the examination date for Assam High School Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 following anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest. The Assam TET 2019 will be held on January 19. Earlier, the examination was supposed to take place on December 22. Candidates who are preparing for the examination can visit the official website for updates.

According to the official statement released by the Board, “The High School Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam, scheduled to be held on 22nd December in Assam, will now be held on 19th January 2020.”

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta told ANI, “136 cases have been registered so far and 190 protesters have been arrested. These were not normal democratic protesters but people who indulged in violence. Some conspirators have also been arrested, including some major leaders from various organisations.”

“We had detained over 3,000 protestors. Preventive detentions are also taking place. We allowed the youngsters to leave after a counselling session,” Mahanta added.

He further added that as of now the situation is under control.

The Assam High School TET examination 2019, also known as Medium TET for secondary level, will be held in five languages - Assamese, Hindi, Manipuri, Bodo, and Bengali.

