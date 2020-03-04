Take the pledge to vote

Assam TET 2020 Results Expected Soon at ssa.assam.gov.in, Check Details

Candidates, who had sat for the eligibility examination, will be able to check their score once released. The examination was conducted on January 19.

Trending Desk

March 4, 2020
The Assam Teacher Eligibility Test Result 2020 will be announced on March 4 by the Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA). The Assam Secondary TET result 2020 will be published on the official website ssa.assam.gov.in.

Candidates, who had sat for the eligibility examination, will be able to check their score once released. The examination was conducted on January 19.

Himant Biswa Sarma, State Education Minister, took to Twitter to announce that the result declaration date.

Assam TET (Secondary) Result 2020: Check the score by following the procedures

Step 1: Go to the official exam portal i.e. ssa.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Search and tap on Link for Assam TET Result 2020

Step 3: Candidates will be taken to a new page with input field

Step 4: Enter the details asked in the website

Step 5: Ascertain and submit the details on the website

Step 6: Assam TET Secondary Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the scorecard for future reference

Step 8: Take printout of the Assam TET Result 2020

The Assam Secondary TET exam 2020 comprised 200 marks. The OMR-based paper was divided in two parts: Part 1 and Part 2.

In part 1, 50 questions from General Studies and Current Affairs were asked and 50 questions were from the respective subject for the Language medium selected by the aspirants. In the part 2, 100 questions from Pedagogy and General English were asked.

