Assam TET 2020 Results Expected Soon at ssa.assam.gov.in, Check Details
Candidates, who had sat for the eligibility examination, will be able to check their score once released. The examination was conducted on January 19.
(Image: News18.com)
The Assam Teacher Eligibility Test Result 2020 will be announced on March 4 by the Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA). The Assam Secondary TET result 2020 will be published on the official website ssa.assam.gov.in.
Candidates, who had sat for the eligibility examination, will be able to check their score once released. The examination was conducted on January 19.
Himant Biswa Sarma, State Education Minister, took to Twitter to announce that the result declaration date.
Tommrw (4.3.2020)result of secondary TET will be announced which will be available at SSA website— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 3, 2020
Assam TET (Secondary) Result 2020: Check the score by following the procedures
Step 1: Go to the official exam portal i.e. ssa.assam.gov.in
Step 2: Search and tap on Link for Assam TET Result 2020
Step 3: Candidates will be taken to a new page with input field
Step 4: Enter the details asked in the website
Step 5: Ascertain and submit the details on the website
Step 6: Assam TET Secondary Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download the scorecard for future reference
Step 8: Take printout of the Assam TET Result 2020
The Assam Secondary TET exam 2020 comprised 200 marks. The OMR-based paper was divided in two parts: Part 1 and Part 2.
In part 1, 50 questions from General Studies and Current Affairs were asked and 50 questions were from the respective subject for the Language medium selected by the aspirants. In the part 2, 100 questions from Pedagogy and General English were asked.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dog Traumatised by Delhi Violence Has Finally Been Rescued from Burnt Petrol Pump
- Face Masks & Coronavirus: Answering The BIG Question & Why You Shouldn't Ignore The Protection
- I Haven't Directed Single Film in 5 Years And Rohit Shetty Has Made Rs 2,000 Crore: Karan Johar
- China Nurse Wants Government to 'Assign a Boyfriend' to Her When Epidemic is Over
- Equal Prize Money for Men and Women in England's Hundred