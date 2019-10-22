Assam TET Admit Card 2019 Released Today at ssa.assam.gov.in, Find Out How to Download it Here
The exam conducting authorities will conduct the Assam Teachers Eligibility Test on November 11. Earlier, the Assam TET 2019 examination was supposed to take place on October 20, 2019.
The Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) Assam has released Assam TET Admit Card 2019 on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. The Assam TET Admit Card 2019 was published by the Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Assam on its official website https://ssa.assam.gov.in/. Candidates who have applied for the examintion and filled up the application form should visit the official website to access their admit card.
Assam TET 2019 exam: Know how to download
Step 1: Log on to the official website i.e. ssa.assam.gov.in. https://ssa.assam.gov.in/
Step 2: Look for Teacher Eligibility test and click on
Step 3: Click on 'Assam Teachers Eligibility Test Admit Card 2019.'
Step 4: Enter the required details like roll number, date of birth.
Step 5: Your Assam TET admit card will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download Assam Teachers Eligibility Test Admit Card 2019 and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates should check all the details mentioned on their respective admit cards carefully. Futhermore, candidates should make a note that they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall and appear for the paper if they aren’t carrying their Assam TET Admit Card 2019.
Candidate need to score 60 percent to qualify for the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET). The passing percentage for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/PWD is 55 percent.
