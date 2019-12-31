Assam TET Result 2019 for Lower Primary and Upper Primary Released, Check via Direct Link
Candidates who sat for the entrance examination are advised to visit the official website to check their score. Candidates will need to their registration number and password for downloading their result.
(Image: News18.com)
Assam TET Result 2019 | The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has released Assam Teacher Eligibility Test Result 2019 for lower primary and upper primary. The Assam TET Result 2019 was declared by the exam conducting authority on its official page.
Candidates can also look check their lower primary and upper primary Assam TET Result 2019 via direct link
Assam TET 2019 Results: Step to check score
Candidates must follow the below-listed steps in order to check their Assam Teacher Eligibility Test Result 2019 for lower primary and upper primary posts.
Step 1: Log on the official website sebaonline.org
Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Assam TET 2019 result'
Step 3: Enter your registration number and password
Step 4: Assam TET Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test Result 2019 and keep a print for future reference
