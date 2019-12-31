Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Assam TET Result 2019 for Lower Primary and Upper Primary Released, Check via Direct Link

Candidates who sat for the entrance examination are advised to visit the official website to check their score. Candidates will need to their registration number and password for downloading their result.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 31, 2019, 9:59 AM IST
Assam TET Result 2019 for Lower Primary and Upper Primary Released, Check via Direct Link
(Image: News18.com)

Assam TET Result 2019 | The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has released Assam Teacher Eligibility Test Result 2019 for lower primary and upper primary. The Assam TET Result 2019 was declared by the exam conducting authority on its official page.

Candidates who sat for the entrance examination are advised to visit the official website to check their score. Candidates will need to their registration number and password for downloading their result.

Candidates can also look check their lower primary and upper primary Assam TET Result 2019 via direct link

Assam TET 2019 Results: Step to check score

Candidates must follow the below-listed steps in order to check their Assam Teacher Eligibility Test Result 2019 for lower primary and upper primary posts.

Step 1: Log on the official website sebaonline.org

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Assam TET 2019 result'

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password

Step 4: Assam TET Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test Result 2019 and keep a print for future reference


