1-min read

Assam to Decide on Opening of Neighbourhood and Standalone Shops on Monday

There has been no relaxation in the ongoing lockdown regulations yet and the government has not taken any decision on the opening of shops, beauty parlours etc., Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said on Saturday.

PTI

Updated:April 25, 2020, 2:15 PM IST
Assam to Decide on Opening of Neighbourhood and Standalone Shops on Monday
Indian security personnel seize fruits from a vendor who was selling them during nationwide lockdown in Gauhati, Assam. (PTI Photo)

Guwahati: The Assam government will take a decision on Monday on the Union home ministry's latest notification regarding opening of neighbourhood and standalone shops after reviewing the situation in the state, an official said.

There has been no relaxation in the ongoing lockdown regulations yet and the government has not taken any decision on the opening of shops, beauty parlours etc., Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said on Saturday.

"The state government will take a view on this on Monday after watching the situation for two days," he said in a tweet.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh urged people to wait for the instructions from the state government.

Amending its April 15 order, the Union Home Ministry on Friday said "all shops, including neighbourhood shops and standalone shops, shops in residential complexes, within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, registered under the the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State and UT" will be allowed to open during� the lockdown.

However, the order signed by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla made it clear that shops in market places, multi-brand and single brand malls located in municipality areas shall continue to remain closed till May 3.

Assam has reported 35 COVID-19 cases. Nineteen of them have cured while one has died.

