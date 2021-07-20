Assam To Form Team Of Youths To Help Combat 'Population Explosion' Among Muslims

As part of measures to control population, Assam has planned to form a “team” of youth who would visit parts of the state to raise awareness and supply contraceptives after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reasoned that population explosion was the “root of economic disparities and poverty among minority Muslims” in the state.

In addition to the 1000 youths from the riverine sand bars of lower Assam, ASHA workers are also said to be roped in to carry out awareness measures.

“We are also planning to create a separate workforce of ASHA workers who shall be responsible for creating awareness about birth control and also supply contraceptives,” Sarma reportedly said in the state assembly.

Sarma said that with the decline in population growth of the Hindus in the state, there has been an improvement in their lifestyle and education level but, with a 29 per cent growth rate, the Muslims are currently in a state of crisis.

BJP-ruled states such as Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Lakshadweep have been mulling to bring population control policies that would limit government benefits to people with more than children.

