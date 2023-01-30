The Assam government will invest Rs 1,000 crore in the Ghatampur Power Project in Uttar Pradesh which will give the state 400-megawatt of power once it is operational. The Centre has a 51% share whereas the UP government has 49%. Assam will get 20% share in the project from the UP’s share.

“There has been a steep utilization of power in the state which has shot for a daily average usage of 1,900 MW to 2,200 MW per day and is likely to increase to 3,200 MW soon. To tide over the crisis, we at this moment are purchasing power at the rate of Rs 12 per unit from the national grid," said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who will visit Uttar Pradesh on January 31.

“With several industries coming up in the state and the limitation of the state for energy generation due to the dearth of hydro or thermal avenues we now need to look either on purchasing power or investing in the power production area,” he added.

The Ghatampur thermal power plant is a 1,980 MW super-critical coal-fired power project under construction at Ghatampur in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The project is being developed by Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited (NUPPL), which is a joint venture between Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited (NLC, 51%) and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL, 49%).

The coal-based power plant is planned to be developed in three phases of 660MW each, over an area of 1,886 acres. The estimated investment in the project is Rs 17,237 crore ($2.52bn).

Each unit will be equipped with a super-critical, forced-circulation, and pulverized-firing boiler, a 3,000rpm multi-cylinder reheat condensing turbine generator and a natural draft cooling tower.

The power plant will feature a 275m-high tri-flue chimney. Operating at a plant heat rate of 2,317kcal/kWh on a gross calorific value (GCV) basis, the 1,980MW Ghatampur thermal power plant is expected to generate 14,000 million units (MU) of energy a year.

The total water requirement for the plant will be approximately 6,275m³/hr, which will be met through water from the West Allahabad Branch Canal of the Ganga River, near Bidhnu Kasba village. Ash disposal will be made across 427 acres of land, while 806 acres will be used for the raw water reservoir and other ancillary facilities.

