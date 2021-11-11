Assam to Launch Mega ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ Drive to Reach 100% First Dose Vaccination by November-End

The Assam government will launch ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ drive to achieve 100% first dose of vaccination by November 30. So far, 96% of Assam’s eligible population has been administered first dose while 42% have been fully vaccinated.

The special vaccination drive will be held in all 42,000 polling booths across the state between November 22 and 27. On November 28 and 29, the entire paperwork, including vaccination certificates will be finalised.

A gazetted officer will be assigned to every booth. A team of health workers will make a note of those who are to be vaccinated, and will visit their home and administer the dose.

“Management of Covid-19 and vaccination have never been a problem in Assam and we are ahead of the national average. This push will ensure that anybody who has even a little hesitancy to take the vaccine, we will reach their doorstep even if they can’t come to our vaccination centre,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told CNN-News18.

Sarma said he will be visiting one of the polling booths on November 26.

A total of 2,03,60,358 have been vaccinated with the first dose in Assam while 91,31,540 have been administered both the doses.

Reportedly, Assam’s 4-5% Christian population has been hesitant of taking the vaccine. Sources in the Assam government told CNN-News18 that the vaccination pace has picked up after PM Narendra Modi met Pope Francis in the Vatican City on October 30 where he spoke about the impact of double vaccination against Covid-19.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.