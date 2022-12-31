CHANGE LANGUAGE
EC Delimitation Process: Assam Govt Decides to Merge 4 Newly-formed Districts With Existing Ones
1-MIN READ

EC Delimitation Process: Assam Govt Decides to Merge 4 Newly-formed Districts With Existing Ones

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 31, 2022, 16:17 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

ECI has decided to initiate the delimitation exercise of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Assam. (File Photo: PTI)

This came after the Election Commission’s order on delimitation mandating that the Assam government makes no changes on any districts or administrative units from January 1 as the state will begin its delimitation process

The Assam Cabinet on Saturday gave its approval to merge four newly-formed districts to existing districts. Following the decision, areas under Bajali will be integrated with Barpeta district, Biswanath with Sonitpur, Hojai with Nagaon and Tamulpur with Baksa.

This came after the Election Commission’s order on delimitation mandating that the Assam government makes no changes on any districts or administrative units from January 1 as the state will begin its delimitation process.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to initiate the delimitation exercise of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Assam as per section 8A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, an official statement said. This was in pursuance to the request received from the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, the statement, released on Tuesday reads.

“The Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel has directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam to take up the matter with the state government to issue complete ban on creation of new administrative units w.e.f. January 1, 2023 till the completion of delimitation exercise in the State,” the statement says.

As mandated under Article 170 of the Constitution, census figures of 2001 will be used for the purpose of readjustment of parliamentary and assembly constituencies in the state. Reservation of seats for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will be provided as per Articles 330 and 332 of the Constitution of India, the poll panel says.

  1. Assam
first published:December 31, 2022, 15:42 IST
last updated:December 31, 2022, 16:17 IST
