Assam to Promote Students of Classes 1 to 9, New Academic Session from April 1

The Assam government has decided to promote students of classes 1 to 9 to their respective next classes, without exams. The new academic session will begin from April 1, the news agency ANI reported. for classes 10 and 12, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has already released its exam schedule. The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or class 10 exams will start from May 11 and conclude on June 1. The practical exams, however, will be held on March 4 and 5.

Assam government orders to promote student of Class 1st to Class 9th to next higher classes; next academic session to start from April 1. #COVID19— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2021

Schools across India have been shut since March-mid and the classes are being held digitally for students. Due to the loss of instructional hours, the Assam board like other central and state boards, had announced to reduce the syllabus for class 10. The reduced syllabus, and marks-wise distribution of topics is available at the website, sebaonline.org.

Students who would be appearing for the board exam can check their date sheet here –

Several other states have also promoted students without conducting exams this year, due to the pandemic.