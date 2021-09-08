Assam: Two Boats Carrying Over 100 People Collide in Brahmaputra River, Rescue Op Underway

Two boats, coming from different directions in Brahmaputra river, on Wednesday collided with each other near Nimati Ghat in Assam’s Jorhat district. At least 120 passengers were on aboard. No casualties have been reported yet.

Soon after the tragic incident, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep concern and directed the district administration of Majuli and Jorhat districts to undertake rescue mission expeditiously with the help of NDRF and SDRF teams.

I am pained at the tragic boat accident near Nimati Ghat, Jorhat. Directed Majuli & Jorhat admin to undertake rescue mission expeditiously with help of @NDRFHQ & SDRF. Advising Min @BimalBorahbjp to immediately rush to the accident site. I'll also visit Nimati Ghat tomorrow. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 8, 2021

He has also directed state minister Bimal Bora to immediately visit Majuli to take stock of the situation and asked Principal Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha to monitor the developments round-the-clock.

The Chief Minister will visit Majuli on Thursday to assess the situation.

