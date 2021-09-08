CHANGE LANGUAGE
Assam: Two Boats Carrying Over 100 People Collide in Brahmaputra River, Rescue Op Underway

The Chief Minister himself will visit Majuli on Thursday for evaluating the situation. (Representational photo/Reuters)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will visit Majuli on Thursday to assess the situation.

Two boats, coming from different directions in Brahmaputra river, on Wednesday collided with each other near Nimati Ghat in Assam’s Jorhat district. At least 120 passengers were on aboard. No casualties have been reported yet.

Soon after the tragic incident, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep concern and directed the district administration of Majuli and Jorhat districts to undertake rescue mission expeditiously with the help of NDRF and SDRF teams.

He has also directed state minister Bimal Bora to immediately visit Majuli to take stock of the situation and asked Principal Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha to monitor the developments round-the-clock.

The Chief Minister will visit Majuli on Thursday to assess the situation.

first published:September 08, 2021, 17:56 IST