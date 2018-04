Assam University TDC Nov 2017 Results declared at ausexamresults.in, Check Now!

Assam University TDC Exam Results 2017 have been declared by the Assam University for Three Years Degree Course (TDC) November 2017 examinations and Re-evaluation TDC Even Semester Examination April 2017. The varsity had organized these exams last year and candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:Step 1 – Visit the official website exams results website of the Assam University - http://ausexamresults.in/ Step 2 – Click on the relevant url for which you wish to check the result viz:‘RESULT OF THREE YEARS DEGREE COURSE (NOVEMBER, 2017)’‘Re-Evaluation Results of TDC Even Semester Examination (APRIL, 2017)’Step 3 – Enter University Registration Number or Student Number and click on SubmitStep 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further referenceThe results are also available on the official website of the Assam University – aus.ac.in.Established in 1994, the Assam University is located in Dargakona, Silchar in the state of Assam. The varsity has 16 schools of major disciplines, 41 departments and a 300+ faculty catering to thousands of students enrolled with the Assam University.