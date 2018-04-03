English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assam University TDC Nov 2017 Results declared at ausexamresults.in, Check Now!
The varsity had organized these exams last year.
Screen grab of the official website of Assam University.
Assam University TDC Exam Results 2017 have been declared by the Assam University for Three Years Degree Course (TDC) November 2017 examinations and Re-evaluation TDC Even Semester Examination April 2017. The varsity had organized these exams last year and candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to download Assam University TDC Results 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website exams results website of the Assam University - http://ausexamresults.in/
Step 2 – Click on the relevant url for which you wish to check the result viz:
‘RESULT OF THREE YEARS DEGREE COURSE (NOVEMBER, 2017)’
‘Re-Evaluation Results of TDC Even Semester Examination (APRIL, 2017)’
Step 3 – Enter University Registration Number or Student Number and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
The results are also available on the official website of the Assam University – aus.ac.in.
About Assam University, Silchar
Established in 1994, the Assam University is located in Dargakona, Silchar in the state of Assam. The varsity has 16 schools of major disciplines, 41 departments and a 300+ faculty catering to thousands of students enrolled with the Assam University.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
