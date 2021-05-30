Assam Woman Chased, 'Gang-Raped' By Two While Returning Home After Testing Negative For Covid-19

A horrific incident has come to the fore where a woman hailing from Assam’s Charaideo district was brutally raped by two men while she was on her way back from the hospital after testing negative for Covid-19.

As per reports, the woman belonging to a family of tea garden workers in Assam’s of Borhaat Nagamaati area had tested Positive for Covid-19 along with her husband and daughter and were under home isolation.

However, they were shifted to Sapekhati Model Hospital when their condition deteriorated. Upon treatment, her husband was released from the hospital after testing negative on Thursday. On Saturday, the woman and her daughter were also released from the hospital after testing negative for Covid-19.

Unfortunately, the mother-daughter duo was released amid the ongoing curfew in Assam and was unable to arrange a vehicle for traveling. As per reports, the woman had even requested the hospital authorities to arrange a vehicle for them as they had to travel 25 km to reach their home, but their request was denied by the staff leaving the woman no choice but to walk the distance.

The woman and her daughter were allegedly chased by two men in Dhudarai area at around 7 pm who caught the woman and raped her. The daughter managed to escape and informed nearby villagers and police about the incident.

The victim was found by local villagers and police in a critical condition who then admitted her to a nearby hospital.

Charaideo district police have launched an operation to arrest the perpetrators. Local MLA Dharmeswar Konwar who visited the victim’s home on Sunday held the Sapekhati Model Hospital responsible for the incident and also urged the police to investigate under what circumstances the hospital authorities denied helping the victim.

