In a shocking case of murder in Assam, a woman allegedly killed her husband and mother-in-law, chopped the bodies into pieces, and stuffed them in a refrigerator before dumping them in Meghalaya.

Police said the accused, identified as Bandana Kalita, committed the crime with the help of her lover and her childhood friend. All three accused have been arrested.

The horrifying crime, which happened last August in Guwahati’s Noonmati area, came to light on February 17.

Kalita had dumped the body of her husband, Amarjyoti Dey, in Dawki, while the body of her mother-in-law, Shankari Dey, was disposed of in Cherrapunji, police said. A few dismembered parts of the mother-in-law’s body were recovered on Sunday from Meghalaya.

The accused has confessed to the crime, police said. As per the confession, the accused cut the two bodies into multiple pieces and stored them in the refrigerator on August 17. She then left their rented home in Guwahati’s Noonmati where she was staying with her husband.

“We have arrested all the three accused and they are being interrogated now,” Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah told PTI.

Accused lodged missing complaint of husband, mother-in-law

Kalita tried to mislead the police by lodging a missing complaint about her husband and mother-in-law in September last year, following which police began an investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Diganta Kumar Choudhury said Amarjyoti’s cousin had also filed a missing complaint after some time, which raised suspicion about the wife. “Then we re-started our investigation and detected the murders,” Choudhury told PTI.

Police said the murders took place in two different houses in Chandmari and Narengi areas in Guwahati.

“After the murders, they cut the bodies into small pieces, packed those in polythene bags and took the bags to Meghalaya. There they threw those from the hills,” Choudhury said.

“We traced the bodies and recovered some parts from Meghalaya yesterday (February 19). Our operations are on to find the bodies or all body parts of the two deceased,” Choudhury said.

(With PTI inputs)

