Assamese Have Nothing to Fear, Says Modi as Curfew, Protests Over Citizenship Bill Keep State on Edge

New Delhi: In an attempt to reach out the people of Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured them on Thursday that they had nothing to worry after the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, even as the northeastern state continued to simmer against the contentious legislation.

A day after the bill was passed in Parliament, Modi, in a series of tweets in both English and Assamese, said the identity of the people of Assam will be preserved and will continue to grow.

"I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of #CAB. I want to assure them -- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow," the prime minister said.

The passing of the contentious bill has led to widespread protests in the Northeast, especially in Assam and Tripura, despite assurances by political leaders. As the protests rage, three flights and 21 train services were cancelled keeping in mind the volatile situation in Assam.

National carrier Air India on Thursday cancelled a Kolkata-Dibugarh flight, while Vistara cancelled two flights to Guwahati and Dibrugarh. IndiGo too cancelled its flights to and from Dibrugarh while SpiceJet and GoAir announced a reschedule or cancellation fee waiver to all passengers travelling to/from Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Jorhat till December 13.

A defence spokesperson had earlier said in a statement in Shillong that two columns of the Army were deployed in Tripura. The spokesperson later clarified that troops of the Assam Rifles, a paramilitary force commanded by Army officials, were pressed into service in Tripura.

Internet services have been suspended in 10 districts of Assam, beginning 7pm on Wednesday, to prevent "misuse" of social media to disturb peace and tranquility and maintain law and order.

Services were suspended in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup, a notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political Department) Kumar Sanjay Krishna, said.

