Assamese Muslims Hit Out at Himanta and Ajmal's 'Hidden Agenda' to Divide State

: A section of Assamese Muslims from Brahmaputra Valley Civil Society have condemned State Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent statements against the minority community. They have demanded that he should be no longer allowed to serve.Senior advocate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury said that Himanta Biswa Sarma is trying to create fear in the minds of the people with his remarks on Muslims and mentioning AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal. They believe Sarma has a 'hidden agenda' with Ajmal to divide Assam into communal lines.“Anyone is free to support or oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 – it’s a democratic right,” says Choudhury, adding: “But the dirty politics that some are playing to divide the Assamese society should be condemned.”According to Choudhury, Sarma views Muslims of Assam as descendants of Md. Ali Jinnah. Sarma has openly said that the government wants to get Hindu Bangladeshis to save 17 assembly constituencies from going to Jinnah’s decedents, claims the Senior Advocate.He believes Sarma and the BJP are preparing the NRC to chase away Jinnah’s family from Assam."Himanta should have been booked under 295 IPC and a suo moto case should have been filed against him for such objectionable and unconstitutional statements,” said Choudhury.“Both Ajmal and Himanta have a secret understanding. And people of Assam should be careful of these two leaders,” he added.Former Assam Medical College Principal, Dr Taufiqur Rahman Borbora has also criticized both Sarma and Ajmal while recalling his association with both leaders.“Himanta Biswa keeps saying there are 52 Islamic countries for Indian Muslims to take shelter in – this hurts us. And we have never accepted Badruddin Ajmal as the self-proclaimed leader of Muslims in Assam. Ajmal is not a good Muslim, and I know this personally. Ajmal only attracts uneducated people with his ‘jhaar-phook’,” said Borbora.The Brahmaputra Valley Civil Society organization also demanded that the government withdraw the sedition cases filed against public intellectual Dr Hiren Gohain, journalist Manjit Mahanta and RTI activist Akhil Gogoi.“The Sonowal government has mistreated respected personalities of Assam by imposing sedition charges against them, calling them anti-national. If the government does not withdraw the cases, we will join protests to save democracy, to save secularism,” said Choudhury, representing the organisation.Meanwhile, anti-bill and anti-government protests continue across Assam and other North Eastern states with activists calling for more rallies after Magh Bihu on MondayIn the recent Sunday protest, Chief Minister Sarbananada Sonowal’s convoy was shown black flags in Jorhat. The convoy was making way to Kaziranga University amidst tight security to attend the convocation ceremony of the University. Protesters shouting "Sarbananda, Go Back" were detained by police.