Assam's Adversity: Kaziranga Floods Killing Animals, Leaving Them Vulnerable to Poachers

Though late in the year, August floods in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park have forced animals to move in search of highlands and grazing areas. Three hog deer were run over by speeding vehicles while fleeing the rising floodwaters, another drowned. A swamp deer was found dead along the park boundary at Sildubi Gaon on August 30. Preliminary investigation suggested it was attempted hunting, which was confirmed during the post-mortem. The animal was killed with sharp spears while it was coming out of the park at night. A case is being registered and investigation initiated.

About 70% of the world heritage national park has been flooded so far. 125 of the 226 forest camps in it are affected by the deluge. Parcels of deer and herds of elephants have moved out of the park to safer areas while the one-horned rhinoceros population has taken refuge in the highlands of the park territory.

Kaziranga is home to around 2,400 of these rhinos and 121 Royal Bengal Tigers. The flood in the park is an “essential disaster" as it removes the extra vegetation, thereby clearing the water channels and rejuvenating the sanctuary.

The authorities are maintaining a close vigil on national highway 37 bisecting the park. Digital speed monitor displays and state-of-the-art surveillance cameras have been placed to ensure vehicles keep to the designated speed of 40 km per hour. Time cards too are provided to maintain the standard operating time within the stretch of the national park. Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged heavy vehicles to take a detour.

URGENT APPEALWe all take pride in Kaziranga National Park. In wake of floods causing displacement of Kaziranga animals & putting them on risk, may I appeal to truck / other vehicles to avoid NH 715 for commuting between lower & upper Assam & use NH 15 thru North Bank instead? pic.twitter.com/pYrwZWskue — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 30, 2021

Local police have also issued a traffic advisory, rerouting vehicles.

Important AdvisoryConsidering the flood situation at Kaziranga National Park, till significant decrease in flood situation, all heavy vehicles including goods carriage vehicles will be directed through the below mentioned routes from today onwards.@kaziranga_ pic.twitter.com/MpN3R3C065 — Assam Police (@assampolice) August 30, 2021

Rhinos during floods become the most vulnerable to poachers as they move out of their safe haven in search of highland food and fodder. Four elephants from the world’s largest inhabited river island, Majuli, have also crossed the burgeoning Brahmaputra to Nimati in Jorhat.

In the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park of Tinsukia, three feral horses were swept away by the surging floodwaters. Activists of a local NGO rescued two of these animals stuck amid the deluge. The Dibru river flowing through the national park has risen over the danger mark, inundating the only habitat for feral horses in eastern India.

The feral horses are the offspring of the warhorses left behind by the Allied Forces after World War 2. Though there has been no proper census done on the feral horse population at the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, wildlife workers say there are a few hundred of these animals here.

The feral horses are of exotic bloodline, and there has been no crossbreeding. Only a few other places in the world, like Spain, Portugal and Australia, have feral horses.

In 2020, six feral horses rescued from smugglers were released in Dibru-Saikhowa National Park.

Disaster management authorities of Assam report that flooding has worsened over the last few days with 16 of the state’s 34 districts now affected. Several rivers including the Brahmaputra are above the danger mark at eight locations.

India’s Central Water Commission reported the Brahmaputra river is above danger levels in Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur, Jorhat and Kamrup districts. Also above the danger mark are the Subansiri in Lakhimpur, the Jiabharali in Sonitpur and the Beki in Barpeta.

In a report of August 29, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said a total of 258,191 people have now been affected by the floods across 732 villages in 16 districts.

The worst-affected districts are Lakhimpur (105,257 people affected), Majuli (57,256) and Dhemaji (35,539). As of Sunday, 6,218 people had moved from their homes to relief camps set up by the state government, mostly in Chirang district where 5,637 people were housed.

Around 50 people have been rescued by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). About nine roads have been severely damaged and over 60 houses completely destroyed including 40 in Bongaigaon district, 16 in Lakhimpur and Sivasagar.

The list of affected districts includes Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and Tinsukia.

By Tuesday night, the Brahmaputra is expected to rise by 20-35 cm compared to Monday afternoon, said the Central Water Commission, asking people to be cautious.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here