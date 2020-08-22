Assam's BJP MP, AGP MLA Infected with Coronavirus

Two legislators of Assam – BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MLA Bhabendra Nath Bharali – have testedpositive for COVID-19, officials said on Saturday. The two politicians were admitted to Jorhat MedicalCollege and Hospital, its Principal Dr Atul Chandra Boro said.

The condition of Bharali, the 10th MLA of the state to be infected with the virus, is serious, he said. Tasa is the first MP of Assam, who was afflicted with COVID-19.

Besides, BJP's Jorhat district president KamakhyaMohan Das and secretary Ishwar Prasanna Bordoloi havecontracted coronavirus, Health Department officials said. "They are asymptomatic and at home isolation," theofficial said.

Out of the 10 legislators who have tested positive forCOVID-19 so far, seven are from the BJP and one each fromCongress, AIUDF and the AGP. Apart from politicians, more than 20 seniorbureaucrats and nearly 3,300 police personnel of the statehave been infected with COVID-19.

Assam has recorded a total of 87,908 coronaviruscases. Of them, 65,596 have recovered while 15,464 patientsare under treatment. The total number of people who have losttheir lives due to COVID-19 in the state is 227. Several hundred more COVID-19 patients have died, butthe government's Death Audit Board has not included them inthe list of fatalities caused by the disease as they had otherailments too, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said.

